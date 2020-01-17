Bhim Army chief visits Jama Masjid after release from Tihar Jail

New Delhi: Hours after being released from Tihar Jail, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad visited the historic Jama Masjid on Friday where he read out the preamble to the Constitution and called for repeal of the amended citizenship law.

Swarmed by his supporters and locals, Aazad, donning his trademark blue 'safaa', spent close to 40 minutes at the Jama Masjid, located in the old quarters of Delhi. He also termed the amended citizenship law a "black Act" and stressed that nothing is more important than keeping the country together.

The 33-year-old Bhim Army chief was released from Tihar Jail on bail on Thursday night and he received a rousing welcome from his supporters.

Aazad lauded the women participating in protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia as well as in other parts of the country. Anti-CAA agitation have also been taking place near the Jama Masjid.

"This (anti-CAA) movement is for the future of this country, for our identity and to uphold the Constitution. It is our responsibility to strengthen it," he said while stressing that it is the fundamental duty of citizens to protect the Constitution and urged people to carry out the protests peacefully.

Before visiting the Jama Masjid, Aazad paid obeisance at Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir near Gole Market and also visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. He also paid a visit to the Karbala at Jor Bagh.

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to Aazad, accused of inciting violence during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid here on December 20, and restrained him from visiting the national capital for four weeks.

The court further directed him not to hold any dharna in the national capital till the Assembly elections here are over. It, however, said that before going to Saharanpur, if Azad wants to visit any place, including the Jama Masjid, within 24 hours of his release, the police will escort him.

Mumtaz Abbas Naqavi, who came to Jama Masjid from Uttarakhand's Roorkee, said, "We have come here to support Aazad. From here, he will go to Saharanpur. We will organise programmes in Haridwar and Roorkee where he will address people."

"We have been protesting against the CAA and NRC and want the government to revoke the latest amendment in the Citizenship Act. We will keep protesting against it and wont stop here," Mohammad Ikaramudin, a local, said.