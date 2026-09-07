Bharatpur Wall Collapse Kills 80-Year-Old Woman, 6 Others Injured In Rajasthan | IANS

Jaipur, Sep 7: Seven women were trapped under debris after a wall suddenly collapsed in Sevar town of Bharatpur in Rajasthan on Monday. One of the women, an 80-year-old, died during treatment.

Wall collapse leaves women injured

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma later visited RBM Hospital to check on the injured and directed officials to ensure proper medical care.

The incident took place in the Sikligar neighbourhood of Sevar town, where a group of women were on their way to the market when a wall built on the roof of a house suddenly collapsed onto them.

Bharatpur, Rajasthan: One elderly woman died and five others were injured after a kutcha wall and roof overhang collapsed in Sikeligar Mohalla under Sewar police station. Rescue teams shifted the injured to RBM Hospital. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visited the hospital, met… pic.twitter.com/HaK7Mq0x0h — IANS (@ians_india) September 7, 2026

The women were buried under the debris, triggering panic in the area. Local residents rushed to the spot and began removing the rubble by hand before heavy machinery could arrive. The women were rescued one by one and initially taken to Sevar Hospital. They were later referred to RBM Hospital for further treatment. Doctors at RBM Hospital declared 80-year-old Premvati, wife of Roshan, dead. The other injured women are undergoing treatment.

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Probe into collapse

According to the administration, a preliminary assessment suggests that the wall collapsed after a monkey jumped onto the roof.

Bharatpur Collector Kamar Chaudhary said the monkey's jump may have caused the wall, which had been constructed on the rooftop, to collapse.

The injured women have been identified as Meera, 55, wife of Hardayal; Nandani, 18, daughter of Hardayal; Sunita, 45, wife of Nemi; Veermati, 50, wife of Omi; and Ramdhakeli, 60, wife of Ramesh, among others. Premvati died during treatment.

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CM visits hospital

After being informed about the incident, administrative and police officials reached the spot.

The injured were shifted to RBM Hospital for advanced treatment.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also visited the hospital and met the injured women. He spoke with doctors about their condition and reviewed the treatment arrangements, directing officials to ensure they receive the best possible medical care.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)