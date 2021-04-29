Bharat Biotech slashes price of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' to Rs 400 per dose to states

The Bharat Biotech today announced that it has slashed price of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' to Rs 400 per dose to states. Earlier, the Hyderabad-based biotechnology had fixed the price of its COVID-19 vaccine at Rs 600 per dose for state governments. Currently, the price for the Central government remains the same.

Sharing a release, thefirm said, "Bharat Biotech is deeply concerned with the critical pandemic circumstances that India is facing at this time."

"Recognizing the enormous challenges to the public health care system, we have made COVAXIN available to State Governments at a price of Rs. 400/dose, it added.

It also said, "We wish to be transparent in our approach to pricing which was determined by internally funded product development, several operationally-intensive BSL-3 manufacturing facilities (the first of its kind in our country) and clinical trials."

Bharat Biotech's move comes a day after the Serum Institute of India (SII) reduced the price of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' from Rs. 400 to Rs. 300 per dose to the states.