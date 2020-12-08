'Bharat Bandh' In Pictures: Farmers all over India stage protests; strike gets mixed response across states

The nationwide shutdown called by farmers over the three Farm Laws received a mixed response across India on Tuesday with most of the businesses and transport services remaining normal with exceptions.

Farmers are protesting against the three new agricultural laws by the Central government that they fear will ruin their livelihood.

There has been five rounds of talks between the government and farmers with no breakthrough, both the sides have agreed to continue the dialogue on Wednesday.

The fifth round of talks between the government and the farmers' leaders remained inconclusive on December 5, with both sides adamant on their stand over the three contentious farm laws. Farmers say they are at Delhi borders for a long haul and will continue until the government rolls back the three laws.