'Bharat Bandh' In Pictures: Farmers all over India stage protests; strike gets mixed response across states

The nationwide shutdown called by farmers over the three Farm Laws received a mixed response across India on Tuesday with most of the businesses and transport services remaining normal with exceptions.
Farmers are protesting against the three new agricultural laws by the Central government that they fear will ruin their livelihood.
There has been five rounds of talks between the government and farmers with no breakthrough, both the sides have agreed to continue the dialogue on Wednesday.
The fifth round of talks between the government and the farmers' leaders remained inconclusive on December 5, with both sides adamant on their stand over the three contentious farm laws. Farmers say they are at Delhi borders for a long haul and will continue until the government rolls back the three laws.
Bihar
Supporters of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) and the Left parties participated in a massive protest march in Patna on Tuesday, in support of the nationwide 'Bharat Bandh' call given by farmers. Besides, there were also reports of some disturbances and disruptions in parts of Bihar.
Maharashtra
The 'Bharat Bandh' call given by farmer unions and supported by a number of opposition parties evoked a good response in Maharashtra on Tuesday, especially in rural and semi-rural areas, with no reports of any violence, organisers and officials said.
While all APMCs across the state remained deserted without conducting any transactions in the morning, shops and commercial establishments -- particularly in cities and towns -- remained largely unaffected as the retailers' organisations kept away from the shutdown.
Many towns in Konkan districts of Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg, besides Marathwada, north and western Maharashtra and Vidarbha region participated in the shutdown though essential services were functioning normally.
In major cities like Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, and Kolhapur, the morning peak-hour traffic movement was largely normal though farmer organisation Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) had announced it will set up road and rail blockades later.
West Bengal
The 'Bharat Bandh' called on Tuesday by the farmer unions to press for the repeal of the Central government's newly passed farm laws received partial response in West Bengal with protesters burning the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, business honchos Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani on Jessore Road here.
The protesters staged a road blockade near Lake Town and Bangur virtually choking the the key arterial stretch that connects Shyambazar through Dum Dum.
Delhi
The Delhi police on Tuesday said that the situation in Delhi is peaceful and normal life has not been affected by the Bharat Bandh. Senior police officers are patrolling the streets and a constant vigil is being kept at all major points in the capital.
Due to the Bharat Bandh, the Delhi Police has also intensified its vigil at various entry points into the national capital.
Barricades have been put up at multiple check posts that have been set up to stagger the entry of vehicles into the capital. There is special focus on vehicles with Punjab and Haryana registration numbers.
The Delhi Police along with paramilitary platoons were seen guarding various check posts in the capital. Senior police officers were present to supervise the security arrangements.
Across the rest of India, the Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations on Tuesday had no visible impact on trade, transport or other commercial activities, industry insiders said.
The farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, who have been agitating over the "black laws" since November 26 at several borders of the national Capital, called for the 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday. Besides the bandh, there was also a call for no vehicular movement -- Chakka Jam -- across the nation from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
However, no impact was felt at markets, banks, stock exchange or even airports across the country.
Normal operations were reported from markets in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangaluru and other places.
Among sectors, state-run banks operated normally without major impact of the Bharat Bandh.
Bank unions, however, decided to put on black badges in support of farmers' call of repealing the three laws.
An Airports Authority of India Spokesperson said that operations were not effected at any of the airport across the country.
Traders claimed that no effect was witnessed on commercial activities across the country.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said: "As usual the markets in Delhi and across the country remained fully operative conducting smooth business activities, including Delhi."
As per AITWA furnished data, about 90 lakh trucks and other vehicles ply every day on India's roads, out of which around 20 lakh ferry goods via inter-city transport, while the rest operate on a intra-state level.
(With inputs from agencies)