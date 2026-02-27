 Bhangra & Sweets: AAP Leaders & Supporters Celebrate As Court Clears Kejriwal, Sisodia In Liquor Policy Case - VIDEO
Bhangra & Sweets: AAP Leaders & Supporters Celebrate As Court Clears Kejriwal, Sisodia In Liquor Policy Case - VIDEO

AAP leaders and workers celebrated across locations after a special CBI court acquitted Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Party supporters performed Bhangra and distributed sweets. Leaders, including Harpal Singh Cheema, Satyendra Jain, and Atishi, hailed the verdict, calling it a victory for truth and honesty.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 03:04 PM IST
A wave of joy swept through Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers after a special CBI court acquitted former Delhi Chief Minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Excise Policy case on Friday.

News agency ANI shared visuals from Chandigarh showing Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and party supporters celebrating the court’s verdict. In the footage, AAP leaders and supporters were seen performing Bhangra to the beat of drums.

In another video, Cheema was seen feeding sweets to former Delhi minister Satyendra Jain. Speaking to ANI, Jain welcomed the court’s decision, saying, “The truth has come out today. It has become clear to everyone that Arvind Kejriwal is honest.”

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi arrived at Manish Sisodia’s residence and embraced him. She also fed him laddoos following his acquittal in the Delhi Liquor Policy case.

Visuals shared by ANI also showed AAP supporters distributing sweets to mark the occasion. Similar celebrations were witnessed at several party offices.

