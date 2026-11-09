Bhai Dooj 2026: Namo Bharat To Run 32 Additional Train Trips On Delhi-Meerut Corridor On November 11, Waiting Time Under 10 Minutes | Representational Image

Ghaziabad, Nov 9: The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), branded as Namo Bharat – connecting the national capital and Meerut, has decided to operate additional train trips on the festive occasion of Bhai Dooj.

This has been done to ease traffic congestion amid rising pollution levels and also to provide convenient travel during the festival, celebrating the sacred bond of brothers and sisters.

NCRTC Announces 32 Additional Train Trips

According to the special arrangements made by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), a total of 32 additional trips will be operated on the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

भाई दूज के त्योहार पर यात्रियों की सुविधा को ध्यान में रखते हुए NCRTC ने दिल्ली-मेरठ नमो भारत कॉरिडोर पर 32 अतिरिक्त ट्रेन ट्रिप्स चलाने का फैसला किया है। https://t.co/EZdIIiSVXp — Namo Bharat Life (@namobharatlife) November 9, 2026

The additional trips would mean reduced waiting time at the RRTS stations. As per the statement by NCRTC, the Namo Bharat trains will be available at intervals of less than 10 minutes.

Festive Rush Expected Across Delhi-NCR

A large number of people are expected to travel on the streets of Delhi-NCR to visit their siblings and relatives on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. Bhai Dooj festival will be celebrated on November 11. With Wednesday being a working day, the traffic situation would become grim when additional people take to the streets to commute to their relatives’ places.

Keeping this in mind, the NCRTC decided to increase the frequency of Namo Bharat trains.

Additional Services Aim To Ease Congestion

Notably, the NCRTC is already operating 20 additional train trips on the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor to promote train travel and mitigate the traffic woes on the highways connecting Delhi.

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With 32 more trips on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, this initiative comes as a pivotal step towards better travel facilities in the Delhi-NCR region and also positions it as a more effective and sustainable option.

The additional trips are expected to provide relief both to those travelling to visit their families for Bhai Dooj and to daily commuters, who arrive in the capital for work and business-related assignments.

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