Bhagwati Charan Verma Birth Anniversary: Facts About Hindi's Stalwart Novelist Who Gave 'Chitralekha' To Hindi Literature

Bhagwati Charan Verma and his masterpiece 'Chitralekha' |

Bhagwati Charan Verma, the stalwart Hindi writer, poet, novelist and dialogue writer, whose creations such as "Chitralekha" and "Chanakya" is considered as important works of Hindi literature, was born on August 30, 1903. Verma was born in Safipur, Unnao in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh's. In a career spanning more than 50 years, Verma wrote several critical works of novels, poems, plays and other works of literature.

On the occasion of birth anniversary of the writer, here are facts about Bhagwati Charan Verma.

1. Bhagwati Charan Verma was born on August 30, 1903 in Safipur, Uttar Pradesh and his primary education was completed in the village's local school. His father was an advovate in Kanpur.

2. Bhagwati Charan Verma is known as a novelist, story-writer and a thinker-essayist. However, he is also known for his poems and published six books of poetry. His first poem was published in the newspaper 'Dainik Pratap' when he was in his high-school.

3. Bhagwati Charan Verma also tried his hand at writing an epic, however, by his own admission, he gave up the effort and wrote them as poems.

4. Devika Rani of the legendary Bombay Talkies had called Verma to Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1943 and he lived in Mumbai from 1943 to 1948. He wrote screenplay and dialogue for four films and had even produced a film in Bombay. The legendary writer had written the script for the 1944 film, 'Jwar Bhata,' which was legendary Bollywood actor Dileep Kumar's first film. It was Bhagwati Charan Verma who had suggested the screen name 'Dileep Kumar' (whose real name was Yusuf Khan) to the actor and producer Devika Rani.

5. Bhagwati Charan Verma, during his stay in Calcutta (now Kolkata), also took out his paper called 'Vichaar.'

One of the leading writers of India, Bhagwati Charan Verma was awarded the Parma Bhushan (India's third highest civilian honour) and the Sahitya Akademi Award for his excellent work in the field of literature. He died on October 5, 1981.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)