Bhagwant Mann slams Rahul Gandhi for his 'remote control' jibe, says 'people of Punjab made me CM'

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "remote control" jibe at him, saying "I was made a CM by the people of Punjab, while you insulted the elected CM Captain Amarinder Singh." "Rahul ji, it is better if you don't speak rubbish in Punjab. The people of Punjab have made me the CM while Channiji was made by Rahul Gandhi. In just 2 minutes, you had removed the elected CM Captain Saheb from Delhi by insulting him. It is better you don't speak," tweeted Mann.

Hitting back at the "remote control" jibe, Mann pointed out that he is an elected CM, unlike former CM Charanjit Singh Channi who was chosen by the Congress high command.

Channi succeeded the elected CM Captain Amarinder Singh and remained the CM of Punjab for around 6 months from September 2021 to March 2022.

Rahul Gandhi attacked Bhagwant Mann calling him remote control

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying that he should run the state from Punjab instead of being a "remote control".

Addressing a rally during the Punjab leg of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, the former Congress national president said, "Every state of India has a history, language and lifestyle. Punjab should be run from Punjab only, and not from Delhi." He said Mann should listen to the plight of the farmers and labourers of his state and work towards addressing them.

"I would like to say to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, that you are the CM of the state, and you should run the state from here. You should not come under Kejriwalji's pressure. You should work independently by listening to the farmers and labourers of the state. You should not be a remote control in the hand of someone else," Rahul said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end in Srinagar on January 30, with Rahul hoisting the tricolour there.

