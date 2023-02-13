Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru were not hanged on February 14; check for facts here |

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were three of India's most iconic freedom fighters who were known for their bravery and selflessness in the struggle for independence from British rule. Despite the widely-held belief that they were hanged on February 14, the truth is that this date is incorrect.

The true date of their execution is March 23, 1931. March 23 is observed as Martyrs' Day in India as a tribute to these three valiant freedom fighters.

The trio, who were members of the revolutionary group, Hindustan Socialist Republican Association, were arrested and charged with the murder of British police officer, John Saunders. The British government, eager to make an example of these young rebels, swiftly sentenced them to death.

For decades, the date of their execution was recorded as February 14, a date that has since been etched into the annals of India's history. However, recent research has uncovered evidence that suggests that the trio were actually hanged on March 23, 1931, nearly a month later than previously thought. This discovery is based on a letter written by Bhagat Singh from jail, in which he mentions the date of his execution as March 23.

Despite this revision of history, the legacy of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev lives on. They are remembered as symbols of India's struggle for freedom and as heroes who were willing to lay down their lives for their country. Their sacrifice continues to inspire generations of Indians to fight for their rights and to work towards a more just and equal society.

While the date of their execution may have been misrepresented, the bravery and selflessness of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev will always be remembered and revered. Their legacy continues to serve as a reminder of the power of the human spirit to overcome oppression and to fight for justice.

