Bhabanipur double murder: CM Mamata Banerjee meets kin of victims, says 'culprits won't be spared'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Soon after returning from North Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the daughters of the murdered couple in Bhabanipur and said that the culprits won’t be spared.

“The police has almost completed 99 per cent of the investigation. I think some relatives are involved in the crime. Even if the culprit is a relative, strict action will be taken against those people. Bhabanipur is a peaceful place and such untoward incidents will not be tolerated. It is a very disturbing incident,” said Mamata.

The Chief Minister also said that the youngest daughter of the murdered couple, Ashok and Rashmita Shah, who used to stay with her parents will stay with her elder sisters.

Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal said that they are still trying to track the suspicious people and soon the culprits will be punished.

“The murder was not just to loot valuables from the house. Some money and ornaments are missing but there are still more valuables in the house. This is a larger conspiracy,” mentioned Goyal.

It can be noted that a mobile phone of deceased Ashok Shah was found from a garbage heap in the Esplanade area on Wednesday.

After autopsy at a government hospital on Tuesday, the bodies of the deceased aged couple were handed over to the family members.

According to the primary report of the autopsy, "The woman Rashmita Shah was shot from behind as a bullet mark was found on the back side of her head. Her husband Ashok Shah was stabbed a number of times by both blunt and sharp weapons."

According to police, after monitoring the video footage from a CCTV camera they have found two suspicious people near the house and they are searching for them.

“Door was not broken so we think that a known person has knocked on the door. The aged couple’s second daughter’s husband is also under police scanner. Their daughters are also being quizzed,” said the police sources.

The police sources also confirmed that Ashok Shah was planning to sell his flat for which he was in touch with few brokers and last week a potential buyer also visited the flat.