'Betraying Hindu community...': Central Information Commissioner on Kejriwal govt's salary to imams

Central Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar has passed an order on an RTI application against the salary to imams by the Delhi government.

"Giving salaries to Imams and others only in mosques,amounts to not just betraying Hindu community and members of other non-Muslim minority religions but also encouraging pan-Islamist tendencies amongst a section of Indian Muslims already visible," Central Information Commissioner noted in the order.

"Steps like giving special religious benefits to Muslim community only like one taken up in the present matter, in fact severely affects interfaith harmony as they invite contempt for Muslims as a whole from a section of ultra nationalist population,"Central Information Commissioner added.

