'Betrayer': Kamal Haasan after MNM Vice President R Mahendran resigns over Tamil Nadu poll debacle

"We faced our first State Assembly Elections with the sole objective of 'Re-Imagining Thamizh Nadu'. We worked to our best in the war," he said.

Kamal Haasan said that Mahendran the biggest example for the fact that democracy sometimes fails and accused that he had lied to take the faces of the people who gave him the identity.

"He claims there is no democracy in the party. He is the biggest example for the fact that democracy sometimes fails. He has lied to take the faces of the people who gave him the identity."

Kamal Haasan further said that they witnessed the fact that they faced not just opponents from the other side but also betrayers from within. "Remove the betrayers resonated the unanimous voice of the party. Dr Mahendran was on top of that list," he said.

"He tried to pre-empt his removal by resigning. Just like you, I am happy about the fact that a weed removed itself. It will be ascendancy for our party henceforth," said Kamal Haasan.

He accused Mahendran of trying to blame others for his "dishonesty and inefficiency" and gain sympathy.

Kamal Haasan claimed he has been transparent in his life and that he had never tried to conceal a mistake and urged his party workers not to lose heart.

"All aspects of my life are transparent. I have never tried to cover up or deny my mistakes. There is no need for me to offer words of encouragement to the members of Makkal Needhi Maiam family. Your sacrifices and bravery are well known," he said.

"We will not pay heed to those the cowards who desert us at the first sight of failure. We will not falter from our ideologies and the path we have chosen," Kamal Haasan added.

Earlier on Thursday, Makkal Needhi Maiam Vice President R Mahendran resigned from the party and listed down all the reasons in a letter to Kamal Haasan that have compelled me to take this tough yet moral decision.

"With a heavy heart but a clear mind, I am resigning from the post of Vice President and as a Primary Member of the Makkal Needhi Maiam party. I have listed down all the reasons that have compelled me to take this tough yet moral decision," he said in a tweet.