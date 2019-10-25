Best memes and jokes from 2019 Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly Elections

On Friday, the election results didn’t turn out the way many pundits expected. While BJP did well enough in Maharashtra, its frenemy Shiv Sena has already started grumbling.

In Haryana, Khattar – who had bragged that they’d win 75 out of 90 seats – ended up with 40. They will most likely end up taking the support of Gopal Kanda and the seven other Independent MLAs.

Meanwhile, this will mean that even a JJP-Cong combine won’t be able to stop BJP from forming the government.

On the other hand, in Maharashtra, while the BJP did fantastically well, winning 105 seats, its ally partner Shiv Sena has already started its grumbling.

Sena might have only 56 seats, but it thinks it can now extract its pound of flesh.This led to the usual jokes and memes on Twitter which we’ve come to expect from the denizens of the social media site:

Check out the best ones below: