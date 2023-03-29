'Best advertisement for democracy in world': PM Modi at summit for Democracy co-hosted by US Prez; watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | file pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Second summit for Democracy co-hosted by US President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

The timing of this summit assumes significances as the ruling party has come under fire from the opposition due to its authoritarian practices in the country.

In his address today, the Indian PM said, "India, despite many global challenges, is the fastest growing major economy today. This itself is the best advertisement for democracy in the world This itself says that democracy can deliver."

Watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)