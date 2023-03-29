 'Best advertisement for democracy in world': PM Modi at summit for Democracy co-hosted by US Prez; watch
The timing of this summit assumes significances as the ruling party has come under fire from the opposition due to its authoritarian practices in the country.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | file pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Second summit for Democracy co-hosted by US President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

In his address today, the Indian PM said, "India, despite many global challenges, is the fastest growing major economy today. This itself is the best advertisement for democracy in the world This itself says that democracy can deliver."

