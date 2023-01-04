Bengaluru: Woman alleges she was forced to strip at airport during security check | Photo Credit: PTI

A young woman claimed on social media that she felt humiliated after security agents conducting checks at Bengaluru airport asked her to take off her shirt.

I was asked to remove my shirt at Bengaluru airport during security check. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention you’d never want as a woman. @BLRAirport Why would you need a woman to strip? — Krishani Gadhvi (@KrishaniGadhvi) January 3, 2023

Woman question's why was she asked to strip?

Bangalore International Airport's reply to the tweet

"We have highlighted this to our operations team and also escalated it to the security team managed by the CISF, a government sovereign." Additionally, they requested that she send a Direct Message with her contact information.

The further details of where Gadhvi was traveling from and where she was going are unclear and have not been mentioned.