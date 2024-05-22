Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky, Light To Moderate Rainfall In City

Bengaluru Weather Update: Temperatures Drop, IMD Predicts Rainfall To Continue Till May 23 | | Unsplash

Bengaluru: The city woke up to cloudy skies on Wednesday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in the city today.

Today's Weather Update

The day began with a minimum temperature of 22.1°C, projected to peak at 32°C, and temperatures are expected to hover around 26°C throughout the day with high chances of rain. The sunrise was at 05:53 am, with sunset expected at 06:40 pm.

Weather For Coming Days

For the remaining days of the week, the IMD predicts that minimum temperature will slightly increase to 23°C on Thursday. Throughout the week, temperatures are expected to range between 22-23°C for minimums and 29-30°C for maximums.

In other parts of Karnataka, heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts.

Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds (40-50 kmph) is likely to occur at isolated places in Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga districts. Light to moderate thundershowers are expected at isolated places in Uttara Kannada district. Additionally, light to moderate rain or thundershowers with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are likely to occur at most places in Bagalkote, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburgi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, and Yadgir districts.

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are likely to occur in several places across Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Tumkur, and Vijayanagara districts.

AQI Remains In Satisfactory Category

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Bengaluru currently stands at 59, which falls within the 'Satisfactory' category. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. Moderate caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.