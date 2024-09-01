 Bengaluru Weather: Karnataka's Capital City To Experience Cooler Temperatures, Overcast Skies Predicted
According to the IMD, the minimum and maximum temperatures of the city are likely to hover between 21 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius. Light rainfall is anticipated in the city.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 09:47 AM IST
Bengaluru Weather: The City Will Experience Light Showers Today | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cooler weather as light rainfall is likely to occur in the city on Sunday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 21 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius. Karnataka's capital city witnessed sunrise at 06:09 am and the sun is likely to set at 6:30 pm. The minimum temperature is expected to drop down to 21 degree Celsius and maximum temperatures are expected to be 27 degree Celsius.

The humidity is expected to be 78 per cent and it is expected to be lower than on Saturday. The skies are likely to become cloudy today and will remain the same throughout the day. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the West direction at a speed of 27 km/h. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 16.0, which indicates good visibility in the surrounding.

IMD predicted rainfall in the city and surrounding areas

According to the IMD, light showers with a precipitation level of 1.8mm are likely to occur and are expected to be accompanied by thunder and lightning in the city. The weather department has issued orange alerts for September 1 and September 2 in coastal regions. Also, an orange alert has been issued for today in North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka as heavy rainfall is likely to occur in many parts of the region. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report and wrote, "Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: (Source: IMD) Coastal & Coastal districts of the state are likely to receive heaviest rainfall today, #RedAlert has been issued by IMD and heavy rainfall is likely tomorrow. #OrangeAlert issued by IMD."

Weather forecast on September 2

Th city will likely to witness sunrise at 06:09 am and the minimum and maximum temperatures will likely to hover between 21 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius.

