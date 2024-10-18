Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Moderate To Heavy Downpour, Says IMD; Minimum Temperature To Be Around 19.2°C

Bengaluru Weather Forecast | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department has said that the city will experience moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday. The city woke up at 06:10 am with a minimum temperature of 18°C and the sun is expected to set at 5:59 pm.

The city is predicted to experience a minimum temperature of 19.2°C and a maximum temperature of 24.69°C. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the city with scattered thunderstorms and lightning. Skies are forecasted to be cloudy and will likely remain the same throughout the day.

The Sounding chart looks good tomorrow evening across Bengaluru.



Friends, the rains in Bengaluru can reemerge again in new Avatar :)

Looks like inland convergence is re-establishing across the interiors. This is fun :)



Note:

Wind speed at steering altitude dropping to 2knots… pic.twitter.com/dPD5Zka0kF — Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) October 17, 2024

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected for Friday

Today, in Bengaluru, the total amount of precipitation is expected to be 11.7mm, and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 12.0, which indicates good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The wind is expected to blow continuously from the west with a speed of 11 km/h and the humidity to be around 73 per cent, which is less than the humidity level of Thursday.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert in North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka as heavy rainfall is likely to occur with lightning, thunderstorms, gusty winds and squalls. Meanwhile, no warning has been issued in coastal regions for today.

Taking the IMD as a source, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X and noted, "Heavy rain with thunder & lightning & gusty winds is expected over Malnadu districts adjoining coastal & coastal districts of the state. Heavy rains with thunder and lightning and gusty winds are expected for south interior districts."

Weather forecast for upcoming days

According to the IMD, the city has been experiencing heavy downpours for a few days due to the depression of air pressure in the Southwest Bay of Bengal. However, the intensity of rainfall is expected to decrease after Friday, October 18.