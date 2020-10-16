Bengaluru violence preplanned

Bengaluru

A political rivalry between a former Bengaluru mayor, a former councillor and MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy led to the violence on August 11 that rocked Bengaluru, as per the charg­e­sheet by the Central Crime Branch that probed the case.

The chargesheet has named Sampath Raj, a former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP – the civic body) mayor from the Congress, his personal assistant Arun, car driver Santhosh, Mujahid Khan, and former Pulakeshinagar cou­n­ci­llor Abdul Rakhib Zakir.

According to the chargesheet, a closed group of people, including the accused members, allegedly plotted an attack on the residence of MLA Akhand Srinivasa Murthy by asking Mujahid Khan to instigate members of the Muslim community to turn against the MLA.

The attack was planned months in advance and the accused members took advantage of the situation on August 11 — an alleged offensive Facebook post – the chargesheet stated.

Notably, a violent mob launched simultaneous attacks on the police station at DJ Halli and the residence and office of MLA R Akhand Srinivasa Murthy in Kaval Byrasandra in Bengaluru on the night of August 11. The mob was angered by an FB comment by P Naveen, a relative of Akhand Srinivasa Murthy, which was deemed offensive to Muslims.

The violence, which started on the night of August 11, was brought under control around 1 am on August 12 after the police opened fire to quell the mob, killing three people by gunshot.