Bengaluru To Host India-US Civil Space Joint Working Group Meeting in August | Web : carnegieendowment

Bengaluru is set to host the next meeting of the India-US Civil Space Joint Working Group (CSJWG) in the first week of August, bringing together experts from both countries to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the space sector.

Eric Atkins, Public Diplomacy Officer at the US Consulate General, announced the development on Monday, saying the meeting will provide a platform for Indian and US space experts to hold bilateral discussions.

Speaking to the media, Atkins said, “The earlier meeting was held in February 2025, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump had participated. The very next collaboration on the calendar is the next meeting of the CSJWG, which is being held here in Bengaluru. A bilateral meeting of experts from the US and India will be held in the first week of August."

Bengaluru to Host India-US Civil Space Meet in Aug! City cements position as India's space innovation hub with key bilateral talks on satellites, exploration & tech collab.



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India-US space partnership expands

The CSJWG, established in 2005, has served as a key platform for collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), other Indian government agencies, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and US government agencies.

The two countries have collaborated on several major space initiatives, including the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission, which was launched in 2025.

Responding to a query on bilateral cooperation, Atkins said, "The two countries have been working together in the space sector. The recent ones were the Axiom 4 space mission (in which India's Gaganyatri and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla had participated) and the NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite mission. There is a lot of potential to do more."

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