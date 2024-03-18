 Bengaluru Shopkeeper Dragged & Beaten By Group Of Muslim Men For Playing Loud Music During Azaan (VIDEO)
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
article-image

In a concerning incident, a group of young men beat up a shopkeeper in Bengaluru allegedly for playing music during azan (Islamic call of prayer) on Sunday. The incident has been captured on CCTV, with its footage circulating on social media on Monday.

The row happened in Siddanna Layout in Banashakari area of Bengaluru. The footage showed the group approaching the shopkeeper and confronting him. A seemingly heated argument turned into a violent altercation when one of the young men from the group angrily held the collar of the man, who in turn, retaliated. Following this, the group dragged the man out of the shop and began hurling blows on him.

The incident triggered outrage among social media users, with some questioning the law and order in the state.

According to reports, an FIR has been filed following the incident.

