Bengaluru Road Rage: Viral Video Shows Biker Kicking Car Door, Breaking Mirror, Making Obscene Gestures After Minor Dispute At Madavara Junction

Another shocking road rage incident from Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, once again highlighting the city’s growing problem of aggressive behaviour on its roads.

The latest video, reportedly shot at Madavara Junction, shows a man violently attacking another motorist in broad daylight, escalating what began as a minor altercation into a disturbing confrontation.

Minor Dispute Turns Violent at Busy Junction

According to details emerging from the viral video, the accused biker allegedly behaved in an extremely reckless and abusive manner.

In the video, he is seen blocking a car in the middle of the road, aggressively confronting the driver, and breaking off the vehicle’s rear-view mirror in a fit of rage. biker also hurled abuses, made obscene gestures, and issued threats, creating panic among commuters passing through the busy junction.

What started as a routine road disagreement quickly spiralled into chaos, with the biker asserting dominance through violence, leaving the targeted motorist visibly shaken.

Police Action and Investigation Underway

Following the circulation of the video and a formal complaint by the affected motorist, the Madanayakanahalli Police registered a case against the accused. Officials confirmed that an investigation is currently underway, and efforts are being made to identify and trace the biker involved in the incident.

Police have reiterated that such behaviour will not be tolerated and warned that strict action will be taken against individuals indulging in road rage and vandalism.

Bengaluru’s Growing Road Rage Concern

The incident adds to a worrying pattern of road rage cases reported across Bengaluru in recent months. Just weeks earlier, a separate road rage case shocked the city when a 25-year-old man allegedly threatened a family with a knife in the Whitefield area.

That incident occurred on January 18 near Nexus Shantiniketan Mall and came to light after dashcam footage surfaced online, drawing widespread outrage. The accused was later identified as Sayed Arbaz Khan, a resident of KG Halli, who works as an assistant at a fish shop in RT Nagar.

Repeat Offender Raises Alarms

Police records revealed that Khan was not a first-time offender. He had previously been arrested in at least four criminal cases, including serious charges such as preparation for dacoity and housebreaking, raising serious concerns over repeat offenders roaming freely.

With road rage incidents surfacing repeatedly, citizens and authorities alike are calling for stricter enforcement, faster action, and greater public awareness to curb the rising menace on Bengaluru’s roads.