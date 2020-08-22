Bengaluru Riots: After 10 days, Twitter apologises to JNU Professor Anand Ranganathan for blocking his account for quoting Quran verse

In the wake of the Bengaluru riots, Ranganathan quoted the holy book and tweeted, "Those who abuse Allah and His Messenger, Allah has CURSED them in this world and the Hereafter and prepared for them a HUMILIATING punishment (sic)." "Let those Muslims who advocate to the contrary have the guts to say they don't believe in this order," he added.

Twitter said that the tweet was violating its rules. "You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age , disability, or serious disease," said the microblogging website.