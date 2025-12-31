Bengaluru Police Set Up Rest Centres For Drunk Revellers On New Year’s Eve | Representative Image/ Pexels

Bengaluru: While making elaborate arrangements to contain any untoward incidents during new year party celebrations, the Bengaluru police have launched a novel idea to help heavily drunk revellers.

While police have planned for dropping a few who are unable to reach their homes, those in inebriated situations will be moved to one of the 15 rest centres set up by the police, till they sober down.

As a part of security arrangements, the Bengaluru police have deployed over 20,000 personnel across the city and have closed down all the 50 fly-overs. Every party junction is put under heavy security camera watch to track any mischief mongers. Police personnel also will be wearing body cameras and 160 drunk and drive posts have been set up.

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that, apart from security arrangements, the police are also planning to ensure the partygoers' safety post midnight. ``Some of them will be drunk and will not be able to return home. Such people will get police assistance to reach home. However, those who are too drunk and will not be able to reach home, would be taken to one of the 15-rest centres set up by the police. They will be kept there till they sober and will be sent home,'' he said.

``This is not for anyone coming out of a pub or bar. The police intervention would come only to those who are heavily intoxicated, who are struggling to walk or on the verge of losing their consciousness,'' Dr Parameshwar said.

The rest centres will act as safe holding spaces where individuals can recover under supervision. Medical help will be arranged if required. This would reduce the typical risks during new year celebrations like drunk and drive, accidents and vulnerability to crime, he said.

Dr Parameshwar stressed that the Women's safety was also a major concern. ``During New Year celebrations, particularly when alcohol consumption is high, in many cases women may be in a vulnerable condition. Anything can happen at that moment and we must ensure that no one misuses the situation. To address this situation, special women's squads will be deployed across Bengaluru and other major cities, especially in night life zones and crowded public areas'' he added.