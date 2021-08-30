Bengaluru: Police conduct search at actress Sonia Agarwal's house, recover 40 gm of ganja

Bengaluru: The police Monday conducted a search at model and actress Sonia Agarwal's house here and recovered 40 grams of ganja. During the time of search operations, the actress was away from home.

The search came after one of the drug peddlers gave details of her involvement. The Karnataka police have now put many celebrities under the scanner.

The cops also have arrested DJ Vachan Chinappa also in this connection and investigation is on.

Recently, the cops had arrested Thomas, a Nigerian national, in connection with drug peddling. The cops seized Rs 15.50 lakh worth of ecstasy drugs from him. He reportedly had a list of college students, techies and celebrities who were his regular clients. He confessed that he used to sell each drug pill for Rs 3000 and cocaine for 15,000 per gram.

The cops have now asked other celebrities in his primary contact list to depose before them for their statement.

Earlier, the cops had arrested Sandalwood actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanna Galrani. Subsequently, the police submitted a report stating that drug usage is rampant among actors and celebrities in Bengaluru.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 09:03 PM IST