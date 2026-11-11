Bengaluru Man Strangled To Death By Mother, Her Lover And 4 Others Over Affair Dispute

A man from Bengaluru was allegedly strangled to death by his mother, her lover and four of his associates in Karnataka's Belagavi district after he objected to his mother's extramarital relationship, police said.

The deceased was identified as Narayan, a resident of RT Nagar in Bengaluru. His mother, Meena Narayan, worked as a manager at a beauty parlour and was allegedly involved in a relationship with Rajesh Jamuni, a Maharashtra native whom she had employed as her driver.

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According to police, Narayan had opposed the relationship after discovering the affair. However, Meena and Rajesh allegedly continued seeing each other secretly and considered him an obstacle in their relationship. They subsequently hatched a plan to eliminate him.

Victim lured to Belagavi celebrations

As part of the alleged conspiracy, Narayan was brought to Belagavi on the pretext of showing him the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations. Meena and Rajesh allegedly enlisted the help of four of the latter's friends to execute the murder.

The accused allegedly strangled Narayan to death using a Karnataka flag. His body was found in an isolated area along a highway on November 1, coinciding with the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations.

Call records help uncover conspiracy

Police cracked the case using the deceased's mobile phone call detail records (CDRs), which helped investigators uncover the alleged conspiracy and establish his mother's involvement.

Six people, including Meena, Rajesh and his four associates identified as Sachin, Manoj, Tamanna and Eknath, have been arrested in connection with the murder.