Bengaluru: Man buys Caucasian Shepherd dog for whopping ₹ 20 crore

Bengaluru man has bought Caucasian Shepherd dog for whopping ₹ 20 crore.

A Bengaluru man recently bought a Caucasian Shepherd dog, which cost him whopping ₹ 20 crore, Bangalore Mirror reported. Satish, who happens to be the president of Indian Dog Breeders' Association, owns a kennel in Bengaluru. Satish bought the rare breed dog from a breeder in Hyderabad.

Man names the dog after his kennel

Taking cue for the dog's name from his kennel, Satish has named the pet as “Cadabom Hayder”. The Bangalore Mirror report stated that Hayder, who is 1.5 years, recently participated in a Trivandrum Kennel Club event and another dog show, winning 32 medal for the best dog breed.

“Hayder is very big in size and is extremely friendly. Currently, he is staying at my residence which is air-conditioned,” Satish told the newspaper.

Satish known for buying expensive dogs

Satish, a breeder known for buying expensive dogs, had become a first person in India in 2016 to own two Korean mastiffs which cost him ₹ 1 crore each. the dogs were imported from China. From the airport, Satish picked them up in a Rolls Royce and a Range Rover.

What are Caucasian Shepherd Dogs?

The Caucasian Shepherd Dog is a large, muscular breed of dog that originates from the Caucasus region, which includes countries such as Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. It is a Molosser-type breed, which means it is descended from ancient working dogs that were used for guarding livestock and property. The Caucasian Shepherd is known for its strong protective instincts and is often used as a guard dog. It is intelligent, fearless, and extremely loyal to its family. These dogs are generally good with children, but they can be reserved or even aggressive towards strangers or other animals if they are not properly socialized. They require a lot of exercise and attention, and they may not be well suited to apartment living due to their size and energy level. It is important to note that the Caucasian Shepherd is not recognized as a breed by all kennel clubs, and there may be variations in appearance and temperament depending on the specific bloodline.