Bengaluru: Jilted lover throws acid on colleague after she turns down marriage proposal

Nearly two months after a horrifying acid attack in Bengaluru, yet another similar incident has come to light in the city as a man allegedly threw acid on a woman after she turned down his marriage proposal, police said, NDTV reported.

The incident took place on Friday at Sarakki road junction near JP Nagar.

The attacker has been identified as 36-year-old Ahmed, who according to the police, is on the run.

However, a case has been registered at the local police station and an investigation has been launched.

Giving details, police said the 32-year-old woman, a divorcee with three children, has sustained injuries in her right eye and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

"She is out of danger. Her eyesight has been partially restored too. We hope she recovers fully soon," said Harish Pandey, DCP South.

According to the police, Ahmed had been troubling the woman, who belongs to the same community, to marry him for the past many weeks.

"The accused had been forcing her into marriage for many days. Angry with her rejection, he assaulted her," the DCP said.

Police said both had known each other for nearly three years and also used to work together in a factory.

(with NDTV inputs)