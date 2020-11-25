Bengaluru jail houses 10 celebs at a time

Bengaluru

For the first time in many years, the high-security Parappana Agrahara Central jail here in Bengaluru is housing as many as 10 celebrities and high-profile persons at the same time.

The first celeb to enter the prison was VK Sasikala and her relative J Ilavarasi and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s foster son Sudhakaran. However, Sasikala is likely to walk out early next month having completed her term and having paid the fine running into crores.

Former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig of the Cong­ress, arrested in the IMA multicro­re Ponzi scam, is the latest high-profile person to enter the jail. He joined his former party colleague and ex-mayor R Sampath Raj, who was arrested for allegedly fomenting riots in east Bengaluru on August 11.

But it is Sandalwood actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani who are adding to the ‘glamour’ to the jail. Joining them are socialite Viren Khanna, all arrested in a drug-peddling case.

Sasikala and Ilavarasi are lodged in the VIP cells of the wom­en’s barra­cks, while Sudhakaran is in a VIP cell for men. Ragini and Sanjjanaa are lodged in the women’s cell located in the same barrack where Sasi­ka­la and Ilavarasi are staying.

Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of former Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, arrested in a money-laundering case, is another rich and famous to join the list.

Also cooling his heels in the jail is underworld don Ravi Pujari, who was extradited from Senegal and is facing a series of criminal cases.

While they are all treated like other prisoners, they are given extra security due to their high-profile status. Other than senior prison officials, no one, including junior staff, is allowed to go near these barracks.