Bengaluru Horror: Nurse Chased, Hacked With Machete Before Husband Throws Acid At Her - VIDEO

Panic broke out in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar 3rd Phase on Thursday morning after a 26-year-old nurse was allegedly chased and attacked with a machete and acid by her husband following a marital dispute. The incident near a private clinic sent onlookers and passersby scrambling for safety.

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The woman, identified as Madhumitha, is from Kolkata and had been working as a nurse at the clinic for around one-and-a-half years.

According to the police’s preliminary investigation, Madhumitha had stepped out for breakfast at around 9.15 am when her husband, Venkatesan, allegedly chased her to the basement parking area of the multi-storey building housing the clinic.

Police said Venkatesan, a native of Tamil Nadu, arrived on a motorcycle armed with a knife, machete and acid. He allegedly attacked Madhumitha with the machete before throwing acid at her and attempting to flee.

Residents rush to help

Madhumitha raised an alarm and ran towards the parking area, where clinic staff and local residents rushed to her aid. Some people reportedly tried to stop the accused by throwing stones at him, but police said he also attempted to attack those who intervened.

Meanwhile, traffic police personnel stationed at a nearby signal noticed the commotion and managed to apprehend Venkatesan while he was allegedly trying to escape.

Madhumitha sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to a private hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Personnel from JP Nagar police station reached the spot and conducted an inspection before taking Venkatesan into custody. Police are questioning him to establish the circumstances and exact motive behind the alleged attack.