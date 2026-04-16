Bengaluru Horror: Man Throws Bedridden Mother From fourth-floor Terrace, Claims Mercy Motive | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bengaluru: In a bizarre incident, a son has killed his ailing mother by throwing her from the fourth floor of the building, where he stayed at Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru West division.

The police have arrested Venkatesh, who worked as a sales representative in a private company, living in BEML layout 3rd stage.

According to police, Venkatesh's wife is also working as an assistant in a private medical clinic. Three years ago, his mother Savithramma had a paralysis attack three years ago and has been bed ridden since then. Venkatesh tried to get treatment for his mother in several places, but she did not recover.

On Wednesday afternoon, Venkatesh carried his mother to the terrace of the building he was living in and threw her down from there. Hearing Savithramma's cries and commotions, the neighbours rushed to the spot and found Savithramma dead on the road.

They immediately called the police, who arrested Venkatesh after interrogation. Initially Venkatesh tried to feign innocence saying that he did not know how his mother crawled to the terrace. However, after thorough questioning, he admitted that he carried her to the terrace and threw her down.

Later, Venkatesh said that he had got the best treatment for his mother, but she did not recover. He was feeling very bad to see his mother suffering and wanted to end her suffering and took the extreme step.