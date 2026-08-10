Bengaluru Food Safety Raids Find Rotten Meat, Fish In Five-Star Hotels And High-End Restaurants | X - SuboSrivastava

Bengaluru, Aug 10: The Food safety officials, who have been on a drive against the unsafe food supply in Bengaluru restaurants have unearthed rotten meat, fish, vegetables in many high end hotels and restaurants, including five star hotels of Bengaluru city.

For the last three days, the Food Department officials have been on the drive and have destroyed large quantities of such stale food stored in the cold storages, including fish and meat stored for over an year in the cold storages.

#WATCH | Karnataka | Food Safety Department conducted inspections at hotels in Bengaluru.



Following are the seizure and disposal details:



1. Hotel Sky, UB City



- Rotten Chicken/Beef – 45 kg

- Vegetable Cutlet – 6 kg

- Used Cooking Oil – 15 litres

- Total food articles: 51 kg… pic.twitter.com/QYzsynq69J — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026

Food Department Commissioner Srinivas said that fish could be stored maximum for one month in the cold storages, but in a restaurant at UB City Mall, the fish was stored for more than one year, which is not fit for consumption. Even the chicken and mutton have expiry dates and have been stored for more than the expiry date. In some restaurants, it is found that the restaurant staff change the manufacturing and expiry date stickers every week and keep it till it is used. ``We have sent such suspected food for laboratory analysis and those food materials found to be stale have been destroyed,'' he said.

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The raids started from Saturday evening, when the officials raided five star hotels like Lalit Ashok, Shangri La, Four Seasons, Vivanta Whitefield, Radison Bule and Vivanta Yeshwantpur. The officials found either stale or expired vegetables and meat in all the hotels.

On Sunday, the raids continued on high end pubs and eateries around MG Road, including a few restaurants in the UB City mall. The officials said that in Hotel Sky, they had recovered 45 kg of rotten chicken and beef, along with 6 kg cutlet and 15 liters of used oil.

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In Royal Chain hotels, they recovered 50 kg rotten duck meat, 5kg fish and similar rotten food materials in other restaurants too, the food officials said. Apart from destroying the stale food, the department has issued show cause notice to all the restaurants, as to why their licenses should not be terminated.