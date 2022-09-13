Bengaluru floods: 15 encroachments upon catchment areas demolished by bulldozers

The evacuation operation of the encroached areas will also continue in the coming days | Twitter

Bengaluru: The encroachment clearance operation has been started in the Mahadevpur zone by identifying the encroached areas of the Rajcanals (large drains), said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Monday.

Accordingly, 15 encroachments were cleared in the Mahadevpur zone on Monday, which come under the jurisdiction of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The encroachment will also be carried out in Chellaghatta, Chinnappana Halli, Basavannanagar, Spicy Garden, and S.R. of Basavanpura ward which comes under the Mahadevpur zone.

The encroachment area has been identified by the land surveyor in the Cambridge College premises and is being cleared by JCB machines with the help of the corporation officials, a team of marshals, and police personnel, the BBMP said.

Three encroached buildings, four compound walls, and the roads including the compound wall of Sai Eye Hospital, and the internal flow canal in front of Raghamva Super Market have been cleared.

Three compound walls including empty space of Prestige, a compound wall of Gopalan School, and Mahaveer Apartment near Hoodi, have been cleared in the Chellaghatta area. Four compound walls and roads will be cleared near Spicy Garden (Munnekollu).

Earlier, a slab was installed on a 77-meter long and 2.6-meter wide water channel in the Cambridge College campus within the layout area. Today, the corporation officials have cleared the slabs installed on the storm drains by carrying out encroachment clearance operations through two JCBs.

In all the places where the encroachment clearance operation has been carried out today, there will be a warning not to encroach again and not to build a compound wall on the storm drain, the civic body said.

The evacuation operation of the encroached areas will also continue in the coming days.