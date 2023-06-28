Bengaluru Crime: Men Hit Mobile Shop Customer With Chairs After Argument Over Using Charger; One Held (Watch)

Twitter

A man has been arrested by the police for an alleged assault on a customer at a mobile shop in the Bengaluru Rural district.

As per news reports, the main suspect, identified as Manjunath, was taken into custody following the incident that took place on June 23 at a mobile shop within the jurisdiction of Madanayakanahalli Police Station.

According to a senior police officer, the accused, Manjunath, accompanied by another individual named Shreyas, both local residents in their late twenties, arrived at the mobile shop in the evening and demanded a charger from the shopkeeper.

This is what led to the altercation:

Aslam, the shopkeeper, informed the police that another customer was currently using the charger. When Manjunath and Shreyas approached the customer, he explained that he would return the charger shortly as he was still using it. This response apparently led to an altercation, resulting in the assault on the victim.

Unverified CCTV footage capturing the assault quickly gained traction on social media. In the footage posted on Twitter, Shreyas can be seen wearing a grey T-shirt and attacking the victim by repeatedly punching him. The footage further revealed that Manjunath, donning a red T-shirt, joined in and assaulted the victim as well. The two suspects continued to strike the victim until they were intervened by some individuals present at the shop. The duo can be seen using two chairs to strike the victim, while Shreyas attempted to attack him with a computer monitor

Police in search of Shreyas

SP Baldandi, Superintendent of Police in Bengaluru Rural, confirmed that both Manjunath and Shreyas have been charged with assault and unlawful assembly, along with other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. A police team has been deployed to locate and apprehend Shreyas.

The authorities are currently investigating the incident further to gather additional evidence and ensure appropriate legal action is taken against the accused individuals.