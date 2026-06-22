Bengaluru Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Prakash Raj Over Alleged Multiple Voter ID Cards Across States | File Photo

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru city court has issued a non bailable warrant against pan India actor Prakash Raj in connection with possessing multiple voter ID cards.

Dilip Kumar, an advocate had filed a private complaint before 48th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate that the actor Praksh Raj has multiple voter ID cards.

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According to the complaint, Prakash Raj has four voter IDs in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. As per law, an individual is free to have only one voter ID in any corner of the country. However, Prakash Raj has four voter IDs in four important states of South India, he stated.

Based on the complaint, the 48th ACJM had issued summons to Praksh Raj twice. Since he ignored the summons and failed to appear before the court, the judge issued a non bailable warrant.

However, Prakash Raj has denied that the court had issued non bailable warrant against him. Taking to his social media handle, Prakash Raj said that non bailable warrant was a fake news.