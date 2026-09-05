Bengaluru Central Prison Erupts In Violence: Five Undertrials Launch Brutal Attack On Warder, Try To Strangle Him Over Banned Articles | Pixabay

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, five undertrial prisoners allegedly assaulted a jail warder at Bengaluru Central Prisons and tried to strangle him to death for stopping them from bringing certain articles inside the prison.

Also Watch:

The Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case against the five undertrials, who are facing charges of murdering Suhas Shetty, a Bajarang Dal activist in Bajpe, Mangaluru.

The 2023 murder case was investigated by the NIA, which has filed a charge sheet against 11 persons, including the five accused in the present assault on the prison staff. The five have been identified as Mohammad Muzammil, Abdul Safghan, Mohammad Rizwan, Niyaz and Kalandar Shafi, who are presently lodged in the Bengaluru Central Prison.The victim Manjunath Haveli, who has been working as a jail warder at the prison since 2019, is currently working as a case handler in the convict division.

According to the complaint filed by Manjunath (50), incharge superintendent of the prisons, the incident took place at around 10.45 am, when Manjunath Haveli had gone to Annex-1 Prison to collect some information. Muzammil allegedly confronted Haveli over an earlier incident on Aug 22, when Haveli had stopped additional articles from taking inside the prison. Muzammil allegedly abused and threatened the warder before punching him on the face and nose, causing him to bleed.

The other four accused allegedly joined Muzammil and dragged Haveli into another room inside the prison, where all five allegedly started assaulting him. Then, they strangled him and tried to suffocate him. The other prison staff rushed and rescued Manjunath Haveli, the FIR stated.