Bengaluru Alcohol Ban Announced For First Week Of June: Know Full Schedule & Details Here

Get App
The ban on the sale, distribution, transportation and storage of liquor will be in effect from June 1 to June 6.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 09:28 AM IST
Bengaluru, popular for its pub culture, will have to do without alcohol in the first week of June. Authorities in the Karnataka capital have announced alcohol ban in preparation for the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Council (MLC) elections and the vote counting of Lok Sabha elections.

The ban on the sale, distribution, transportation and storage of liquor will be in effect from June 1 to June 6. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, in his official order, stated, "I, the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Bangalore City District, Bangalore, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 135(c) of the Karnataka Excise Statutes (General Clauses) Rules, 1967 and Rule-10(b) of the Government and Representation of the People Act, 1951, hereby implement and order a ban on all types of liquor production, sale, distribution, transportation, and storage, and declare these as 'Dry Days'."

Here is the breakdown of liquor ban schedule in Bengaluru

- June 1 (from 4 pm): Pre-election (MLC polls)

- June 2: Pre-election (MLC polls)

- June 3: Karnataka MLC polling day

- June 4: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting day

- June 6: MLC election results day

Where will the liquor ban be imposed?

According to the authorities, all establishments, including wine stores, bars, hotels, restaurants, pubs, clubs or any private place selling liquor, must remain closed. However, hotels and restaurants are allowed to serve food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The authorities have maintained that this decision is a standard administrative measure to maintain law and order and prevent any potential disruptions during the electoral process. Violations of the dry day orders will attract strict action from the enforcement agencies.

