Bengaluru Airport: 10 Injured After Shuttle Bus Crashes Into Pole

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport | Wikimedia

Ten people were injured at Bengaluru Airport after a shuttle bus lost control at the airport on Sunday (May 18), said reports. Photo of the bus allegedly involved in the accident was also shared on Twitter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Local media reports said that a shuttle bus was operating between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the airport. The bus reportledy collided with a pole near the Terminal 2. The accident is said to have happened around 5.15 am on Sunday morning (June 18).

(This is breaking news. More details to follow)