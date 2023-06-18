 Bengaluru Airport: 10 Injured After Shuttle Bus Crashes Into Pole
The bus reportledy collided with a pole near the Terminal 2.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 10:43 AM IST
Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport | Wikimedia

Ten people were injured at Bengaluru Airport after a shuttle bus lost control at the airport on Sunday (May 18), said reports. Photo of the bus allegedly involved in the accident was also shared on Twitter.

Local media reports said that a shuttle bus was operating between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the airport. The bus reportledy collided with a pole near the Terminal 2. The accident is said to have happened around 5.15 am on Sunday morning (June 18).

(This is breaking news. More details to follow)

