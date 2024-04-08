Bengaluru: 28-Year-Old Man Jumps To Death From 19th Floor Of Renaissance Hotel, Visuals Surface

Bengaluru: In a suspected case of suicide, a 28-year-old man jumped to death from the 19th floor of the posh Renaissance hotel in Bengaluru on Wednesday (April 8).
According to local media reports, the man has been identified as Sharan. He had checked into the hotel in Renaissance Hotel in Race Course Road on Saturday (April 6).
As per the local media, the man was seen taking a walk around the balcony for sometime before jumping to death. He also reportedly sat on the balcony of the 19th floor shortly before jumping. It is not clear as of now what led the man to take the extreme step.
Police reached the spot after it was informed about the incident and further investigation is underway. Disturbing pictures of the man jumping from the 19th floor and then his body on the ground surfaced on X.
Man jumps to death from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel in Bengaluru | X
This incident reminded people of the Koramangala building fire in a pub in Bengaluru last year when a video of man jumping from the fourth floor of the building went viral.
Fortunately, the man who had jumped from the fourth floor of the building to save himself from fire had survived and was undergoing treatment for the injuries.
Mumbai Incident In October, 2021
In October, 2021, a man in Mumbai had jumped off from Avighna Tower in Lower Parel after fire engulfed the building. The man died in the unfortunate incident and video of him jumping off the building to save himself from fire had surfaced, showing the extent of fire.