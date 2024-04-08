Bengaluru: 28-Year-Old Man Jumps To Death From 19th Floor Of Renaissance Hotel, Visuals Surface

Man jumps to death from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel in Bengaluru | X

Bengaluru: In a suspected case of suicide, a 28-year-old man jumped to death from the 19th floor of the posh Renaissance hotel in Bengaluru on Wednesday (April 8).

According to local media reports, the man has been identified as Sharan. He had checked into the hotel in Renaissance Hotel in Race Course Road on Saturday (April 6).

As per the local media, the man was seen taking a walk around the balcony for sometime before jumping to death. He also reportedly sat on the balcony of the 19th floor shortly before jumping. It is not clear as of now what led the man to take the extreme step.

Police reached the spot after it was informed about the incident and further investigation is underway. Disturbing pictures of the man jumping from the 19th floor and then his body on the ground surfaced on X.

