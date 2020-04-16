Bengali ISI Assistant Professor Garga Chatterjee goes on xenophobic rant against UPites, Biharis, Kumar Vishwas asks Mamata to take action

Garga Chatterjee, an Assistant Professor known for his rabid views on Twitter angered a host of social media denizens by claiming that Biharis, UP residents and Biharis for all of ‘India’s problems’.

The Assistant Professor from the Indian Statistical Institute, one of India’s premier institutions, is know for his rabid views, often denouncing anyone who’s not Bengali.

He wrote on Twitter: “Keep all Biharis in Bihar. 25% of India's problems solved. Keep all UPites in UP. 50% of India's problems solved. Make Marwaris open "business" only in Rajasthan. 75% of India's problems solved. Give Gujaratis contracts & tenders only in Gujarat. 100% of India's problems solved.”

Among those who were furious with the xenophobic rant was Kumar Vishwas who asked Mamata to take immediate action.

He wrote: “Immediate action is required against this person for insulting the citizens of Bihar-UP and for poisoning against the federal nature of the country @MamataOfficial @WBPolice Otherwise it will be understood that this is your political experiment against the unity of the country . Report @TwitterIndia to suspend this account.”

His Twitter bio reads: “Brain scientist. Columnist. Bangla Pokkho. Bengali Nationalist. Harvard PhD. Professor. Federalist. Sometimes I give back as good as I get.”