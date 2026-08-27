Bengali Actor Kharaj Mukherjee Stranded In Nepal Amid Flash Floods, 32 From Bengal Missing | File Pic

Kolkata: Popular Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee was among others from Bengal who got stranded in Nepal.

Talking to the media, Mukherjee said that they had travelled to Nepal on August 20 to shoot for a film and due to a sudden flash flood, the entire film crew got stranded in Nepal.

Actor recounts ordeal

“We were supposed to return to Kolkata from Kathmandu on Thursday morning. The flight tickets were non-refundable, so I had asked the team to wrap the shoot at the earliest. After the shoot got over, this calamity took place and we could not go back to Kathmandu as all the roads were blocked. After making inquiries, I found out that it is possible to travel directly to Gorakhpur from here. That’s the only route currently open,” said Mukherjee, hoping to board a Kolkata-bound flight on Friday.

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Government opens helplines

Meanwhile, the state government opened a control room. The state police have opened help desks (033-24793311, 9147890181) at its headquarters in Kolkata, while the Indian Embassy in Nepal has additionally issued direct emergency numbers +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that a total of 32 people of Bengal are missing in Nepal and also that contact with one person could be established.

“Out of the 32 people from West Bengal who were missing in the calamity, contact has been established with one person. I hope all of them return safely to their houses,” added the West Bengal Chief Minister.