Bengal Governor fires fresh salvo at Mamata; alleges Raj Bhawan is under surveillance

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday has made serious allegations against the ruling Trimanool Congress (TMC) administration saying that the Raj Bhawan was under surveillance and that information was being leaked out electronically. The Governor was referring to a guest list prepared on the 14th of August for the Independence Day programme.

“I can imagine the situation when the version of the Constitutional head is not taken. It is with heavy heart I am telling you that Raj Bhawan is under surveillance and that should never happen. How can Raj Bhawan, the office of the Constitutional head be under surveillance? A list prepared at Raj Bhawan can leave Raj Bhawan only with my sanction. I depute someone to release it,” said Governor Dhankhar.

A probe has been initiated into the leak of information. “The government is within its rights to seek information from me. I will be happy to share information. If documents are procured contrary to law and becomes a basis of a story, it becomes a matter of concern for me. I have initiated a very serious, critical probe into it. The sanctity of Raj Bhawan shall be protected at any cost,” he added during his address at a function organized at the Raj Bhawan on the second death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

The Governor has also hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her absence during the Independence Day programme at the Raj Bhawan on Saturday evening. “The vacant seat meant for CM at celebration of Independence Day at Raj Bhavan speaks volumes, has created an unwholesome situation that is not in sync with the rich culture and ethos of WB. There is just no rationale for this unbecoming stance. (sic)," read a tweet by the Governor.

"The absence of CM and officials on occasion of Independence Day celebration at Raj Bhavan has, like many, startled and stunned me. We need to rise to occasion as respect to freedom fighters who gave their all to secure for us freedom and democracy. I am at a loss of words (sic)," read another tweet.

However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had visited Governor Dhankhar on Saturday morning at Raj Bhawan after the Independence Day parade at Red road. “There is a programme in the evening as you know. We will not be able to make it, hence we have come on our own after the parade on Red Road. Along with me is Chief secretary Rajeeva Sinha, Home Secretary Alapan Bandhopadhyay, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma and DGP Virendra,” said Mamata Banerjee while addressing the media after exiting the Raj Bhawan.

The Mamata Banerjee government is yet to comment on the allegations made by the Governor with regards the Raj Bhawan being under surveillance.