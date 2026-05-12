Bengal BJP Ministers Outline Priorities After Taking Charge Of Key Departments | ANI

After taking charge of various departments, the ministers spoke about their departments.

After getting Women and Child Welfare and after resuming the office, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Agnimitra Paul said that women are now safe and can safely do their work even in the evening.

“The former Chief Minister had asked women not to step out of their house after 8 pm. That phase of fear is gone. We will soon take appropriate action against the RG Kar rape and murder incident,” said Agnimitra.

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BJP minister Dilip Ghosh after getting the Rural Development, Panchayats, and Animal Resources ministry on Tuesday said, “I will visit several panchayats in person. This department needs more fieldwork.”

BJP minister Nisith Pramanik after becoming North Bengal Development, Sports, and Youth Welfare said that he will work hard so that the players of Bengal get the benefits of central government schemes.

“The former government had sabotaged many times. We will soon open the file regarding the mess that took place in Salt Lake stadium during the visit of Lionel Messi in Kolkata. If necessary, I will talk with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and will see that the miscreants are punished,” mentioned Pramanik.

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Meanwhile, BJP MLA Tapas Roy takes oath as pro-tem Speaker of Bengal at Lok Bhawan from Governor RN Ravi.

“It is a good feeling that I have become the pro-tem Speaker. There was a reason why I had to quit Trinamool Congress (TMC) and also had to leave the Assembly. This time after 15 years the opposition will also be allowed to speak. After the TMC came to power Mamata Banerjee once asked the CPI (M) leaders to maintain silence inside the House,” added Roy.

Notably, the remaining MLAs will take oath in the state Assembly on May 13 and May 14.