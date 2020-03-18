Bengal BJP leader held for giving home guard cow urine as 'coronavirus preventive measure'

BJP leader Narayan Chatterjee was arrested on Tuesday for making a Home Guard staffer in uniform drink cow’s urine as a preventive measure against the Novel Corona Virus. A case was registered under the Jorabagan Police station after the Home Guard personnel Pintu Pramanik lodged a complaint at Jorabagan Police station alleging that he was made to drink cow’s urine which was passed off as Charanamrita or ambrosia.
The Police registered a case under sections 269 (unlawfully or negligently spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 278 (making the atmosphere noxious to health) and 114 (abettor present when a crime is committed) of the Indian Penal Code. Chatterjee was seen in a video with an urn and making others too drink cow’s urine. Chatterjee had organized a programme on Monday to show how cow’s urine offered complete protection against Corona virus. The BJP has acknowleged that Chatterjee belongs to the saffron party, however they have distanced themselves saying that it was not a party event.
Chatterjee’s arrest comes 24hours after a man was arrested in Hoogly district for selling cow dung and cow urine, saying that it offered complete protection against Corona virus. The person, Sheikh Mamud is a milk vendor in his 50s who has been booked under non-bailable sections which include sections 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.
Mahmud was seen selling the Indian cow’s urine at Rs. 500 per kg and of the Jersey cow urine at Rs 400 per kg at a roadside stall at Dankuni in Hooghly district. As people queued up to buy the products, some persons informed the Police after which the officers intervened and arrested the man.
