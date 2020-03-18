Bengal BJP leader held for giving home guard cow urine as 'coronavirus preventive measure'

BJP leader Narayan Chatterjee was arrested on Tuesday for making a Home Guard staffer in uniform drink cow’s urine as a preventive measure against the Novel Corona Virus. A case was registered under the Jorabagan Police station after the Home Guard personnel Pintu Pramanik lodged a complaint at Jorabagan Police station alleging that he was made to drink cow’s urine which was passed off as Charanamrita or ambrosia.

The Police registered a case under sections 269 (unlawfully or negligently spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 278 (making the atmosphere noxious to health) and 114 (abettor present when a crime is committed) of the Indian Penal Code. Chatterjee was seen in a video with an urn and making others too drink cow’s urine. Chatterjee had organized a programme on Monday to show how cow’s urine offered complete protection against Corona virus. The BJP has acknowleged that Chatterjee belongs to the saffron party, however they have distanced themselves saying that it was not a party event.