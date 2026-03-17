Bengal BJP Drops First List: Suvendu Adhikari To Contest From Both Nandigram And CM Mamata Banerjee’'s Seat Bhabanipur

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari (L) & Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’ (R) | File Pic

Kolkata: In less than 24 hours of announcements of the poll dates, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases first list of candidates where Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is seen contesting from two constituencies, Nandigram and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s citadel Bhabanipur.

Rematch of 2021 Nandigram Battle

Notably, in 2021 Adhikari contested against Mamata from Nandigram and he had defeated the Chief Minister by a narrow margin. Mamata then contested from Bhabanipur constituency and won the bypoll.

The poll pundits feel that the saffron camp’s strategy is face-off between the two leaders again.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh said that BJP is not confirmed of Adhikari’s win from Nandigram.

“This time TMC will win back Nandigram and even the BJP is aware of the same for which they have pitched Adhikari in two places. In Bhabanipur also Adhikari will lose,” said Ghosh.

BJP MLA and Siliguri candidate Shankar Ghosh said that the decision was taken by central leaders.

It can be recalled that Adhikari had opened a strong room at Bhabanipur and was also seen taking out a rally on the day of Holi.

He many a times said that whoever the candidate is from Bhabanipur he will help that person to secure the win against Mamata. Later he said if the party wants then he will contest from Bhabanipur.

Adhikari Had Opened 'Strong Room' in Bhabanipur

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had hit the streets over the rising price of the LPG.

“Instead of giving money to people to attend rallies, give LPG to the people. No matter whatever BJP does, this state government will remain and will again win back Bengal,” said Mamata.

However, the ruling party is yet to announce their candidates list.