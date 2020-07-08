Believable: Pak now says Kulbhushan Jadhav 'refused' to file review petition for reconsideration of his sentence

Pakistan on Wednesday claimed that Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction.
According to news agency ANI, On 17 June 2020 Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav was invited to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction. Exercising his legal right he refused to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction, said Pakistan Additional Attorney General.
