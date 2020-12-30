'Being treated like a criminal': UP Congress chief writes to President Kovind over Yogi's 'vendetta politics'

Lucknow: Ajay Kumar Lallu, the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, has approached the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, with a complaint that he was being treated like a “criminal” in the Yogi regime.

“I have been arrested 48 times and put under house arrest several times. The police never told me the reason behind the arrests. I’m being tortured physically and mentally at the behest of the government. The process of arrest each time is such that it looks like some crime has been committed,” Lallu rued in his letter to the President.

He further wrote, ”Is it a crime to raise the issues affecting the public? When markets and other commercial places are abuzz with activities and BJP ministers and leaders are holding public meetings, then why is Section 144 of the CrPC imposed only when Congress holds an event or Padyatra?”

Lallu has also said that he will left with no other option but to go to the court if he is arrested the next time. He has sent a copy of his letter to the Governor Anandi Ben Patel as well.