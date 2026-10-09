‘Behind The Uniform Is A Human Being’: Delhi Police Issues Open Letter Ahead Of October 10 CJP Jantar Mantar Protest

The police appeal for public cooperation comes as heightened security and anticipated transport disruptions affect preparations for the Jantar Mantar demonstration | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, October 9, 2026: The Delhi Police has appealed to citizens ahead of the planned Jantar Mantar protest, emphasising its responsibility to ensure public safety as security restrictions and transport disruptions raise concerns across the national capital.

Delhi Police has issued an open letter to citizens ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, reminding people that police personnel are also human beings with families and loved ones.

The appeal comes amid heightened tensions in the national capital after police denied permission for the demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.

“Dear citizens, your voice is your right, and your safety is our duty. Behind the uniform is also a human being who has a family and loved ones. The only difference is the uniform, not humanity,” the open letter read.

CJP Protest Over Demand For CEC’s Resignation

The CJP has called for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10, with a large turnout anticipated despite police denying permission for the gathering.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc, led by Congress and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu at 8 pm on Friday to discuss its demand for Kumar’s resignation.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has maintained that “intimidation will not work”, alleging that volunteers and supporters have been detained in different parts of the country ahead of the protest.

Security Tightened, Restrictions At 57 Metro Stations

Around 26,000 personnel from central security forces have been deployed across Delhi in view of the planned demonstration.

Train cancellations, proposed restrictions at 57 Delhi Metro stations, the closure of retail liquor outlets and increased police deployment have raised concerns about travel and movement in the national capital.

The restrictions have led some to describe the situation as an “undeclared lockdown”. However, authorities have not announced a complete shutdown of Delhi, and the measures vary across transport services and other establishments.

Schools Shift Classes Online, Events Postponed

Several schools and colleges in Delhi have reportedly moved classes online, rescheduled parent-teacher meetings and postponed examinations planned for October 10 because of security concerns and anticipated disruptions to Metro services.

According to a PTI report, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya has shifted Classes 6 to 12 online on Saturday, citing barricading in New Delhi and concerns over student safety.

Raghubir Singh Junior Modern School has postponed its parent-teacher meeting scheduled for the same day.

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Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Mehta Vidyalaya has also cancelled its Sports Day practice and enrichment classes for Classes 9 to 12 scheduled for Saturday.

The changes come as authorities step up security arrangements ahead of the proposed demonstration, with concerns remaining over possible disruptions to daily activities and public transport.

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