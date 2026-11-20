Beef Market Exposed In Bengaluru! Viral Video Shows Meat Cut, Cooked & Sold Openly In Shivaji Nagar; 'Pregnant' Cow Seen Kept For Slaughter | Screengrab

A viral video shared by a content creator has allegedly exposed a beef market operating in Bengaluru’s Shivaji Nagar area, where meat is seen being cut, cooked and sold openly. The footage has also triggered concern over a cow, allegedly pregnant, seen near the market’s entrance, with vendors reportedly claiming that it would soon be slaughtered.

Viral Video Shows Beef Market

The video, shared on Instagram by content creator Cris Travels, begins with a man taking him to the market. A cow, allegedly pregnant, can be seen seated near the entrance. The creator then enters a meat market where a seller is seen attending to customers, while pieces of meat are hanging at the premises. On noticing that the interaction was being recorded, the seller asks him to stop filming. The creator apologises and walks away.

The footage later shows roadside stalls where meat is being fried and cooked. When asked about the items being sold, stall owners reportedly tell the creator that the meat is neither mutton nor chicken, but beef. Towards the end of the video, he asks about the cow seen outside the market. The sellers allegedly respond, “It’ll be cut soon.”

Netizens Demand Action After Shocking Expose

The clip carries the text, “They’re cooking beef in India... And it’s illegal,” and has garnered over 1.29 lakh views on Instagram. Several users have called for action, tagging Bengaluru Police and other authorities in the comments.

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The video was also shared on X by an NGO, Gau Gyan Foundation, with an appeal identifying the location as a lane behind Rasol Market in Shivaji Nagar. The post raised concerns about the cow’s alleged risk of slaughter and urged authorities to rescue it and move it to a registered gaushala. It also cited the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, which prohibits the slaughter of cows in the state.

Bengaluru Police Responds To Viral Video

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Bengaluru City Police took cognisance of the post and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Division, Shivajinagar police and the BBMP Animal Husbandry Department to look into the matter.

Cow Seen In Viral Video Rescued

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On Thursday night, the Shivaji Nagar Police Station’s X account shared photographs of a rescued cow and stated that it had been spotted lying in a pile of garbage within its jurisdiction. According to the police, personnel rushed to the spot after noticing the animal, safely rescued it and shifted it to the Mahadevapura goshala for further care and nourishment.



The police post also tagged senior officers, including the ACP, DCP East and Bengaluru Police Commissioner. However, the update made no mention of any action taken against the alleged beef market or its operators.

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