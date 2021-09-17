'Baton charged, broken vehicles...': SAD leaders detained by Delhi Police amid 'Black Friday' protest

Several Shiromani Akali Dal leaders and workers were detained on Friday by the Delhi Police. According to the police, they were reportedly taken to the Sansad Marg Police Station. The 'Black Friday' protest had been taken out to mark the completion of one year of Centre's three farm laws.

"The Central government and Haryana government stopped our workers and resorted to baton charge. They broke our vehicles. They stopped a peaceful protest. We have come here to give a message to the Centre that not only Punjab but the entire country is against this government," SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said told news agency ANI.

"A number of farmers have died and many are still sitting at the state borders but this government (Centre) is indifferent. We will continue our fight until the three farm laws are repealed," former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal added.

